Connect with leaders UA Latino Alliance to learn about our business and gain insight into unique career paths and skillsets. These leaders will share their experience on navigating the Corporate landscape and how they contribute to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

We will give an overview of the brand, host a career panel, and share information on our Rookie Program. Join us for light refreshments and an opportunity to network with our team after the session.

This event is focused on Hispanic and Latino undergraduate students but open to all.

Date: Monday, September 26th

Time: 5:00 - 7:00pm

Location: Student Union - Matador Room (227)

Register here!