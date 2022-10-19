Because table manners (or lack thereof) matter!

Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.

Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This event is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.

The Etiquette Dinner is offered once during the Fall and Spring semesters! Business professional dress is encouraged, but not required. Space is limited, so please make sure to register early!

Check-in for the dinner will begin at 6:00 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:30 pm.

Please note that we will strive to accommodate dietary restrictions, however, a request for such must be indicated by emailing Stephanie Harding at stephanie.k.harding@ttu.edu by October 12, 2022.

Please email Stephanie Harding if you have any questions about this event. Hope to see you there!

Register here!