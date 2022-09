Award-winning food writer, chef, and filmmaker Adan Medrano is coming to Lubbock! Join us for dinner on Wednesday, September 21st in honor of National Hispanic Heritage month and experience recipes strait out of Chef Medrano's cookbooks. Chef Medrano will be there to discuss his Texas-Mexican cuisine and will be signing cookbooks!

Read more about the event & purchase your tickets now!

9/14/2022



Ashley Wenzel



ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu



Hospitality and Retail Mgmt



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 9/21/2022



Skyviews Restaurant



Arts & Entertainment

Departmental