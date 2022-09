The Office of Official Publications has regular-bound (not coil-bound) print catalogs available for distribution. Please email kaelene.m.hansen@ttu.edu with the number you would like and your mail stop to make a request.





The catalog is also available online at https://catalog.ttu.edu/





Note: We are phasing out the print catalogs; 2023-24 will be the last year we print catalogs.





Previous catalogs from 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 are also available.