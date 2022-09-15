This is organized by Korean Language Program at Texas Tech University. You will watch some dramas together, find a drama you want to remake (or even fully make a new one!?), and be a Korean star!! You can join as long as (1) You know Korean alphabet (2) You know how to pronounce them. We will meet every Monday from 4-5 pm at CMLL 121. We will have the first meeting on September 19th!

If you have any question, please contact Korean Language Program - Reina Tanimoto (reina.tanimoto@ttu.edu).