Do you have like-new, business professional clothing or upscale business casual clothing you no longer wear, or, are you feeling generous and willing to buy a new item for the UCC Closet? We need suits and blazers in sizes 34, 36, and 38 and women's sizes 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8. We have an urgent need for women's blazers.

While freshly dry-cleaned clothing is appreciated, we take clothing that is clean, free of stains, and less than five years old.

Together, we can help students dress for success and feel confident. For more information, please contact Toni Krebbs in the University Career Center at 806-742-2210. You can drop off your donation Monday-Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

Help our Red Raiders feel and look their best while attending job fairs, interviewing for internships and jobs and attending professional development events.