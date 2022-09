ARING FOR YOUR MENTAL HEALTH AND THOSE YOU LEAD Featured Speaker: Joseph Labeau, M.ED., Licensed Professional Counselor September 23, 2022 Texas Tech University, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 17th & University 11:00am - 3:00pm RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 16TH to era.ibarra@ttu.edu Lunch is Complimentary

9/13/2022



Irasema Ibarra



era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Political Science



Event Date: 9/23/2022



Texas Tech University - McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th & University



Lectures & Seminars

Departmental