Starting Monday, September 19 the Free Rice Challenge will begin: an online service competition.





Log In, and play trivia at freerice.com and use Texas Tech's group code, TLP4RVQG to contribute "rice" to families in need across the globe, and earn points to beat TCU, SMU and Baylor!

Last year we were in this competition and came in FIRST PLACE, and Texas Tech wants to stay at the top this year! The challenge ends on Friday, Sept. 23, at noon, so we would love for you to play as much as you can until then!

Anyone can make an account and play to fight world hunger and help TTU win the competition!





Sponsored by The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)