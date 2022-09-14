|
Part time Membership Coordinator for Museum Association. Work with Executive Administrator to maintain membership database. Maintain email and regular mailing list of Association membership. Design & print publications & invitations. Need good computer skills knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe Illustrator & Canva products Good telephone and people skills are required. Perform any additional duties as instructed by the Executive Administrator. For interview call 806 742-2443.
|Posted:
9/14/2022
Originator:
Jouana Stravlo
Email:
jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum of TTU Association
Categories