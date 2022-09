The Graduate School is seeking current graduate students to share their musical talents at the annual Arts & Humanities Luncheon. The event will be held on Thursday, November 3rd and performances will begin at 12:00 p.m.

If you are interested in sharing your musical talents at our event, please contact Graduate Student Life at studentlife.gradschool@ttu.edu Posted:

9/20/2022



Originator:

Maryellen Baeza



Email:

maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu



Department:

Graduate School



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/3/2022



Location:

Matador Room Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental