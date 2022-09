Visit the Volunteer Fair to find your service match and kick off Service Week by helping us make cards for The Stocking Project!





This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

9/19/2022



Originator:

Gracie Hancock



Email:

Gracie.Hancock@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/19/2022



Location:

SUB Courtyard



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization