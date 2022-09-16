TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Libraries to host events celebrating Hispanic Heritage during September

Join the University Libraries in Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: 

 

“Misinformation & Disinformation of COVID in Hispanic Communities in West Texas” -Lucinda Holt

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.  |  Sept. 19 |   Room 906 Architecture Building

 

“Race, Ethnicity & Diasporas in the Hispanic Landscape” – Dr. Sara Guengerich & Dr. Leslie Sotomayor

Noon – 1 p.m.   |   Sept. 27   |  Peters Family Legacy Library, Black Cultural Center  

 

Attendees will receive a commemorative button at each event. Each presentation will be filmed for later viewing for those unable to attend.

For more information, contact esther.de-leon@ttu.edu.

