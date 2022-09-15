Come out to the Second General Meeting for the SHPE organization!

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers are hosting our second general meeting in room 132 of Mechanical Engineering North! Come out and come dressed as after the meeting, we will be offering job fair prep! This includes a resume review (if you bring a hard copy of your resume) and professional headshots! This is not a meeting you want to miss so come get some food and get prepared with us!

For any questions, please email me at jerry.champion@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/15/2022



Originator:

Jerry Champion



Email:

Jerry.Champion@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2022



Location:

Mechanical Engineering North room 132



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

