The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers are hosting our second general meeting in room 132 of Mechanical Engineering North! Come out and come dressed as after the meeting, we will be offering job fair prep! This includes a resume review (if you bring a hard copy of your resume) and professional headshots! This is not a meeting you want to miss so come get some food and get prepared with us!
For any questions, please email me at jerry.champion@ttu.edu
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.