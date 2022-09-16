We are pleased to announce that New Employee Orientation will have a new venue! Starting October 2022, new employees will need to attend NEO at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. NEO will continue to be the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 pm.

To register, please visit Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu . If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We look forward to giving our new employees this warm welcome at our new location!