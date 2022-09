If you are an undergraduate or graduate student at Texas Tech University and interested in joining the President's Gender Equity Council for 2022-2023 to advance gender equity on our campus, please email the Chair of the GEC Amelia Talley (amelia.talley@ttu.edu) by September 30, 2022 .

Student members are appointed to a one-year term, with an opportunity for reappointment to a second, one-year term. More information can be found at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/genderequity/