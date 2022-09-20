Are you a frontline supervisor? This on-campus conference is for YOU!

This conference is intended for front-line or first-level supervisors who spend the majority of their day working directly with the employees they oversee. The front-line supervisors and their teams are often closest to their departmental operations. Register by Friday October 7th, at https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/FST/. Program cost is 25.00. Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 to 4:00, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Conference Agenda: Trust Me. Creating a Culture of Trust. Stephanie West/Section Manager, HR Talent Development

Leadership. It's More Than a Title. Blaine Grimes/Training Specialist, HR Talent Development

I Won't Be In Today. Managing Employees Absences, Sick Leave, FMLA and Beyond. Todd Phillips/Associate Managing Director, HR Talent Management

Bad Hire or Bad Interview? Strategies for Conducting Successful Interviews to Hire the Best. Jodie Billingsley/Associate Vice President of Human Resources

Lunch and Keynote Speaker: Essential Communication Skills for Leaders. Dr. Narissra Punyanunt-Carter Posted:

9/20/2022



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

HR Talent Development

