The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be on the Texas Tech campus beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21. The tribute includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., with additional panels honoring those lost during other American conflicts.

The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., Sept. 21, in Memorial Circle. The ceremony will include a wreath-laying and three-volley salute, a ceremonial act consisting of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times. Should you be near Memorial Circle and hear the three-volley salute on Wednesday, we hope you recall this is a ceremonial act meant to remember and honor the sacrifice of the fallen.

The exhibit will remain open for visitors, free of charge, through Sunday, Sept. 25. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, where a 21-gun salute will be fired. You can read more about the history and significance of the 21-gun salute on Arlington National Cemetery's website.