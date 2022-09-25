TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Three-Volley Salute Planned on Campus for Traveling Tribute Closing Ceremony

A closing ceremony for the American Veterans Traveling Tribute is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m., where a three-volley salute will be fired. Should you be near Memorial Circle and hear the three-volley salute, we hope you recall this is a military tradition.


The tribute arrived on the Texas Tech campus on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., with additional panels honoring those lost during other American conflicts. The exhibit will remain open for visitors, free of charge, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
9/23/2022

Allison Hirth

allison.hirth@ttu.edu

Marketing and Communications

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/25/2022

Memorial Circle

