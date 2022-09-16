Knoxville Avenue at 19th Street will be closed temporarily on Monday 9/19/2022 for preparation of laying new pavement.

Hartford Avenue at 19th Street will be closed temporarily on Tuesday 9/20/2022 for preparation of laying new pavement.

Flint Avenue at 19th Street will close from Wednesday 9/21/2022 until Friday 9/23/2022 to all vehicle traffic on Flint Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street. The closure will be just south of the Flint Parking Garage entrance/exit, so the parking garage will remain accessible from 18th Street. All pedestrians should use extra caution when crossing 19th Street & Flint Avenue for possible uneven surfaces during this time

The contractor will be removing a small section of the Shared Use Path Sidewalk for Storm Water Piping installation close to 19th & University. This will start on Monday 9/19/2022

This information is being shared in coordination with TxDOT. All dates and times are subject to change.