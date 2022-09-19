Hello everyone!
Please join us for the Pre-Pharmacy Club's first general meeting on Monday, September 26th at 7:00 PM (next Monday)! This meeting will be held over ZOOM.
We will have Vincent Rubio, the Director of Admissions of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, speaking about the program and admissions process.
Additionally, we will be going over general organization information. A virtual raffle will be held at the end of the meeting.
ZOOM Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82268988440?pwd=dVhwTnVTWGtRUmtmd0cxSWxNZmNTdz09
Password: pharmacy
Join our GroupMe, our primary method of communication!
https://groupme.com/join_group/65882621/wJkXTHYi
Sincerely,
Brandon Cope
Chemistry, B.A.
Texas Tech University Honors College
Secretary | Texas Tech Pre-Pharmacy Club
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.