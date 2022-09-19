TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech Pre-Pharmacy Club First General Meeting

Hello everyone!

 

Please join us for the Pre-Pharmacy Club's first general meeting on Monday, September 26th at 7:00 PM (next Monday)! This meeting will be held over ZOOM

 

We will have Vincent Rubio, the Director of Admissions of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, speaking about the program and admissions process. 


Additionally, we will be going over general organization information. A virtual raffle will be held at the end of the meeting.

 

ZOOM Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82268988440?pwd=dVhwTnVTWGtRUmtmd0cxSWxNZmNTdz09

Password: pharmacy

Join our GroupMe, our primary method of communication!

https://groupme.com/join_group/65882621/wJkXTHYi

 

Sincerely, 

 

Brandon Cope

Chemistry, B.A.

Texas Tech University Honors College

Secretary | Texas Tech Pre-Pharmacy Club  

 

 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
9/19/2022

Originator:
Brandon Cope

Email:
bcope@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


