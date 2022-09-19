Hello everyone!

Please join us for the Pre-Pharmacy Club's first general meeting on Monday, September 26th at 7:00 PM (next Monday)! This meeting will be held over ZOOM.

We will have Vincent Rubio, the Director of Admissions of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, speaking about the program and admissions process.





Additionally, we will be going over general organization information. A virtual raffle will be held at the end of the meeting.

ZOOM Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82268988440?pwd=dVhwTnVTWGtRUmtmd0cxSWxNZmNTdz09

Password: pharmacy

Join our GroupMe, our primary method of communication!

https://groupme.com/join_group/65882621/wJkXTHYi

Sincerely,

Brandon Cope

Chemistry, B.A.

Texas Tech University Honors College

Secretary | Texas Tech Pre-Pharmacy Club

