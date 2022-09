ERS has increased the Dependent Term Life insurance rate from $1.38 to $1.45 per month effective September 1st, 2022. With this change, Payroll & Tax Services will be deducting the full $1.45 premium on the paycheck dated the 25th for semi-monthly paid employees. There will be no dependent life insurance deduction on the paycheck dated the 10th of the month. This change will begin with semi-monthly paychecks dated September 25th, 2022. Posted:

9/19/2022



Originator:

Laci Cramer



Email:

laci.cramer@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental