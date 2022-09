Join fellow program participants as we celebrate 20 years of Mentor Tech on September 21, from 4:00-6:00 PM. Over the years, Mentor Tech has impacted the lives of hundreds of students, faculty, and staff across Texas Tech’s numerous campuses. We set out to honor those from the past and present in our program.

The event is open to all students. Register here: https://forms.office.com/r/NEux6TxadM For questions or concerns contact us via email at mentor@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/19/2022



Ariette Lopez



arietlop@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 9/21/2022



SUB Ballroom



