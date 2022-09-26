Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Ken Donohoo, as principal with Owl Electric Reliability Consulting, LLC.





Donohoo, joined Electric Power Engineers, Inc. (EPE) in October 2017. EPE is a lead engineering consulting and management service firm for electric utilities, municipalities, cooperatives as well as energy resource developers.





Donohoo is leading teams focused on meeting customer needs related to transmission and distribution system analysis, substation and electric system design, energy market analysis, grid integration of energy resources, renewable energy, generation development, and design of wind, solar, biomass, as well as energy storage.





Donohoo is on the Board of Directors for the Texas Renewable Energy Industries Alliance. He received a Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1982. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).



