Evan Hume: Viewing Distance

SRO Photo Gallery through September 25th

This will be the final weekend to view Evan Hume's photo series Viewing Distance now on display in the SRO Photo Gallery through September 25th. Hume is an artist based in Ames, Iowa where he is Assistant Professor of Photograph at Iowa State University. His project, Viewing Distance provides a distorted and fragmented archival glimpse of photography in "the service of the US Imperium." to quote Hume.

The SRO Photo Gallery is located in the SB floor of the Art Building. Preview the exhibition here.https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/landmark-arts/SRO_Photo_Gallery/index.php

