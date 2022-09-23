Kelly Belter: Diversity and Representation in Illustration

School of Art Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers' Series

Friday, September 23rd from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Kelly Belter is an illustrator and printmaker who lives and works in Seoul, South Korea. As an illustrator, she has worked for clients such as The Believer (McSweeney's), Stripe, and Taproot Magazine. She has also worked with local institutions such as Jeju City and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Her work was featured in the Society of Illustrators' annual book and exhibition in 2021, and she was the recipient of the Print Austin Award in 2020. Additionally, platforms such as National Geographic, Neocha, and Urban Outfitters have covered her work throughout the years.

Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.