Join us for a night of mystery, intrigue, and delicious food. The Market at Stangel/Murdough presents, Death of a Chef Murder Mystery Dinner. Enjoy a special menu and help solve the mystery for yourself. Limited seating is available, reserve your spot today in the Transact mobile ordering app.
Murder Mystery Menu
- Prime Rib with a Potato Medley & Grilled Asparagus
- House Salad
- Mini Baguettes
- Dessert
Sunday, October 16th | 6:30 pm
The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Event Price | $24.99 - Dining Plans accepted
Limited seating is available!
* location will close at 5 pm for a special event; visit hospitality.ttu.edu for other dining options
How to order your Murder Mystery Dinner Ticket
- Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app
- Click on Murder Mystery Dinner under Special Events
- Select Sunday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm, add to order & pay. Refunds are not available after purchase.
- Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check in at The Market on the day of the event.
Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code FEARLESS at checkout. Valid thru May 5th, 2023.