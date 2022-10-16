Join us for a night of mystery, intrigue, and delicious food. The Market at Stangel/Murdough presents, Death of a Chef Murder Mystery Dinner. Enjoy a special menu and help solve the mystery for yourself. Limited seating is available, reserve your spot today in the Transact mobile ordering app. Murder Mystery Menu Prime Rib with a Potato Medley & Grilled Asparagus

House Salad

Mini Baguettes

Dessert Sunday, October 16th | 6:30 pm The Market at Stangel/Murdough Event Price | $24.99 - Dining Plans accepted Limited seating is available! * location will close at 5 pm for a special event; visit hospitality.ttu.edu for other dining options How to order your Murder Mystery Dinner Ticket Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app Click on Murder Mystery Dinner under Special Events Select Sunday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm, add to order & pay. Refunds are not available after purchase. Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check in at The Market on the day of the event. Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code FEARLESS at checkout. Valid thru May 5th, 2023. Posted:

9/21/2022



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 10/16/2022



Location:

The Market at Stangel/Murdough



Arts & Entertainment

