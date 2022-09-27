Oct
4-6: Come by the SDS office and create a piece of art between 1pm & 4pm, Tues - Thurs! Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. All art will be sold at the Creative Abilities Gallery, with proceeds going to SDS Scholarships.
Wednesday Oct 5th: Join us at Wall-Gates for Deaf Bingo from 5:30pm to 7pm. Practice ASL and have fun with your TTU community! Attendees have the chance to win prizes!
Thursday Oct 6th: Accessibility Scavenger Hunt Locate accessibility features around campus. Take a selfie when you find one, post it to social media and use #ttu_sds. Then, come by the office to get a Bahama Bucks voucher!
Friday Oct 7th: Join us from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Icehouse Theatre, 511 Ave. J Our SDS students will have art on display as well as live music, food trucks, and other art galleries.