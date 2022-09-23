Artist, and Fine Arts Ph.D. Student at TTU, Heriberto Palacio III's research interest is investigating platonic relationships between African American males. Palacio is exploring the boundary of the term he coined as "Black bromance" and its controversy within the Black community and larger social climate of American culture. A bromance is a male bonding relationship exceeding that of usual friendship and is distinguished by a high level of emotional intimacy.





Palacio is question the boundaries of this in context of Black men and their stereotyped capacity of affection to only be sexual, lustful or violent. This body of work challenges how people receive these images, making us bonder what is platonic, homosexual, too intimate, passable, suspect, etc.





East Lubbock Art House located at 405 Martin Lubbock King Jr. Blvd, Suite B, and is open Fridays - Sundays, from 12:00 - 7:00 pm. To learn more about Palacio's artworks, visit: www.palaceofarts.net







