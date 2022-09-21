On January 10, 2023, Microsoft will end service and support for Windows 8.1. As of this date, Microsoft will no longer protect the Windows 8.1 platform by issuing software fixes or security updates. As a result, any computer continuing to use Windows 8.1 or earlier versions will have increased exposure to security risks, exploits, malware, and viruses. Additionally, any Office 365 apps running on Windows 8.1 will stop receiving updates from Microsoft on this date.





Beginning January 10, our IT security scan service software will flag these systems as no longer compliant with TTU Operating Policies. Please begin reviewing departmental and home computer systems and upgrading equipment running Windows 8.1 to a supported version of Windows 10 or 11 prior to January 2023. All systems must be updated prior to January 10, 2023.



