Undergraduate Admissions is looking for UNDERGRADUATE students in good standing with strong communication skills and high attention to detail. Please complete the application here, and select "Processing Student Assistant" on the application to be considered for this position: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php. Please contact kassandra.green@ttu.edu for further questions!

Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

Starting pay is $7.50/hour. All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule! Once fully trained, students are able to work from home on a personal computer for a portion of the week, and able to work from home during summer and winter breaks!

Primary Duties:

· Process incoming Admissions mail

· Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

· Answer incoming phone calls and emails. (This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning questions when needed.)

· Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.