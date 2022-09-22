Lamba Alpha is an Anthropology Honors society that conducts social events, professionalization seminars, and field trips related to the field of anthropology. For questions about Lambda Alpha, membership requirements, or meeting times, please contact Hope Sharp at hope.sharp@ttu.edu or Delaney Edwards at deledwar@ttu.edu, or Dr. Michael Jordan's office HH 272.

The next meeting will be held in Holden Hall room 283 at 5:30 pm Thursday, September 22nd. This meeting will be a picnic and will be BYOD - bring your own dinner!

Membership in Lamba Alpha is open to anthropology majors or minors given that they meet the requirements for credit hours and GPA.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.