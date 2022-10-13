TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Add a business Minor to your Master's Degree

Consider how a minor in Business can complement your career goals. We're taking applications for summer, fall, and spring.
Email jose.l.perez@ttu.edu or call 806.834.7986 for more information.
Posted:
10/13/2022

Originator:
Valentina Florez Bulla

Email:
vflorezb@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories