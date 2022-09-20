Study Abroad in Italy next Summer 1

ENGL 3351 Click here for more info:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11769

(Creative Writing-Creative Nonfiction)

Course fee for 10-12 students: $3400 estimated. June 7-July 5

Scholarships available!

Included: Housing in Spoleto 4 dinners/week (primo/secondo/contorno/drinks) Classroom/Facility Fee Survival Italian language class (12 hours) Day trips to Perugia, Rome, Assisi Museum passes Olive oil tasting

Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities in Italy like Rome, Florence, Siena, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Airfare and tuition not included. Contact for more info: john.poch@ttu.edu Posted:

