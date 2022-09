You can register on the Graduate School's events calendar Students are under immense pressure. They manage increasing course hours, jobs, personal responsibilities, social obligations, student debt, and much more. In this roundtable, the Instructional Development team hosts a panel of undergraduate and graduate students to share their experiences. We also encourage them to provide best practices, and activities which could help faculty and students better manage emotional and mental exhaustion, increase resiliency, and practice self-care. Posted:

