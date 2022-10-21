Looking to add to your TTU Story? Tonight at 4:00pm in Room 201 of the SRC, University Recreation is seeking individuals who are ready to work this Spring and possess the necessary attributes and attitude that has propelled this department into being named "Best Place to Work on Campus!". Our info sessions will cover what positions we have and what each position takes to be successful. Attendance is mandatory for employment and applications will be given out after the session. Hope to see you there!