FAQTS:LGBTQIA Affinity Space
FAQTS is an affinity space focused on serving students in their first year at Texas Tech who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality. However, all students searching for resources and community are welcome to attend. Each week, FAQTS invites a speaker to share about LGBTQIA-affirming resources on and off campus. This is an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the many resources available for Texas Tech students!  Join us for our first meeting of the year. The First year and queer mixer. Come get the FAQTS about LGBTQIA life at Tech!
9/21/2022

Leeann Bowman

leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2022

Doak Hall Room 119

