Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FLY BY NIGHT conceived by Kim Rosenstock, written by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick, & Kim Rosenstock, and directed by Brad Frenette.

Performances will be held October 6-9 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for FLY BY NIGHT are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.