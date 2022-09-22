Paid Research Participants Needed: The Selective Attention & Perception Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study on how people attend to visual stimuli and make perceptual judgments. Participants must be 18 or older, have normal vision (i.e., without corrective lenses), and speak English fluently. Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1.5-2 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

Participants will receive $20/hr for the fMRI session.

For more information or to volunteer, please email shinyoung.jung@ttu.edu (Shinyoung Jung) or saplab.ttu@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Principle Investigator: Dr. Miranda Scolari (miranda.scolari@ttu.edu).

Thus study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.