Multi-Platinum-selling artist TobyMac and the Awakening Foundation announce the 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour artist line-up featuring TobyMac and the DiverseCity band with support from CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

The annual arena tour features 30 dates and will be a night of music and fun for the entire family beginning on January 26th through March 31st. The Hits Deep Tour will make its stop at Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena Sunday, March 26, 2023.