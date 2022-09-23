Join the virtual book read experience on "Frida Kahlo: An Illustrated Life" by Maria Hesse. The theme of the event centers around inclusiveness, accessibility, health and art grounded in the spirit of the disabled women's, #sayhername and Hispanic and Latina women's social movements.





Opening keynote at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 will feature Leslie Sotomayor, Ph.D., discussing "Frida Kahlo: Visibility and Representation in Latinx Feminisms." Additional readings will take place Oct. 10, 17 & 24.









Sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center with co-sponsors TTU English Dept., History Dept., Honors College, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Women's & Gender Studies; and Eastern Illinois University Honors College and Western Governors University.