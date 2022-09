An Evening of Latin American Piano Music

An Evening of Latin American Piano Music Introducing Martin Camacho, Dean of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts With special guests Adonis González, Latin Grammy-Nominated Pianist Fabio Augustinis, Assistant Professor of Practice in Commercial Music and Jazz Studies Performing works by Ponce, Ruiz Armengol, Piazzolla, and Marquez

FREE ADMISSION October 3, 7:30pm Hemmle Hall, School of Music

Gwen Moore



Gwen.Moore@ttu.edu



Visual and Perform Arts



Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2022



Hemmle Hall, School of Music



