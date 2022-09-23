This announcement by Microsoft impacts a small group of people at TTU who continue to use legacy, insecure methods to check emails on their devices. Modern authentication has been in place for TTU accounts for many years, but some email clients are still configured to use basic authentication. As of August 1st, about 2,500 in the TTU community were impacted. As of this week, about 40 connections were detected using this insecure legacy authentication method. Account owners who were using basic authentication were notified directly in early August by IT Help Central to help upgrade to modern authentication. Most account owners have upgraded their email clients or connection types. For the small group who continue to use an unsupported email client after October 1st, their email connection will not work. We recommend they use Outlook or switch to , both of which are available through the university’s site license or use another compliant method. accessing TechMail via Outlook on the web , both of which are available through the university’s site license or use another compliant method. Technical Details: Microsoft has announced that, effective October 1, 2022, they will no longer support a legacy authentication method called “basic authentication” for connections to Office 365, including TTU’s email service (TechMail). Basic authentication makes it easier for cybercriminals to steal your login credentials. By October 1st, all connections must use “modern authentication,” and all connection attempts via basic authentication will be unsuccessful thereafter. Next week, IT Help Central will continue to reach out directly to those who are still using basic authentication in an effort to minimize any interruptions to them on October 1st. If you would like assistance or have questions, please contact IT Help Central at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu or 806-742-HELP (4357). For additional information, please visit https://askIT.ttu.edu/ModernAuth Posted:

