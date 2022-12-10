Emergency Response Situations | SIMULATION EXERCISE

If one is reading rather than responding during an emergency situation, they were not prepared. Upon completion of this program, participants will be able demonstrate an emergency response to needle-sticks, spills, and unconscious individuals.

Posted:

9/29/2022



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2022



Location:

Experimental Sciences Buildings II, room 406



