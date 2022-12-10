TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you a TA? Want to learn laboratory emergency response?
Emergency Response Situations | SIMULATION EXERCISE

If one is reading rather than responding during an emergency situation, they were not prepared. Upon completion of this program, participants will be able demonstrate an emergency response to needle-sticks, spills, and unconscious individuals.

Posted:
9/29/2022

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2022

Location:
Experimental Sciences Buildings II, room 406

