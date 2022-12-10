|
Emergency Response Situations | SIMULATION EXERCISE
If one is reading rather than responding during an emergency situation, they were not prepared. Upon completion of this program, participants will be able demonstrate an emergency response to needle-sticks, spills, and unconscious individuals.
|Posted:
9/29/2022
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2022
Location:
Experimental Sciences Buildings II, room 406
Categories