We are hosting a virtual open house for our Phd in Addiction and Recovery Studies. Our virtual open house will be on Zoom and will be held Friday, October 7th from 11am-12:30pm. You can sign up for the virtual house through this link. Posted:

9/26/2022



Originator:

Heather Austin Robillard



Email:

heather.austin@ttu.edu



Department:

Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2022



Location:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9u9ZuHqqumRbBnE



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

