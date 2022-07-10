|
We are hosting a virtual open house for our Phd in Addiction and Recovery Studies. Our virtual open house will be on Zoom and will be held Friday, October 7th from 11am-12:30pm. You can sign up for the virtual house through this link.
9/26/2022
Heather Austin Robillard
heather.austin@ttu.edu
Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2022
https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9u9ZuHqqumRbBnE
