TTU International Affairs

Presents

“Adventures in Study Abroad & My Hometown” Photography Exhibit

On display at the International Culture Center Galleries: September – October, 2022

“Adventures in Study Abroad” Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Adventures_in_Study_Abroad/exhibit.php

“My Hometown” Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/My_Hometown/exhibit.php

Reception and Awards Ceremony: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 ? 5:00 – 6:30 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

The "Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown” Photography Exhibit features the best photographs from Texas Tech students' study abroad experiences and Texas Tech international students’ hometowns. Please help us celebrate the creativity and artistic vision of this diverse group of photographers.

Juror Melinda Green Harvey, photographer and member of the Board of Directors for the Texas Photographic Society, will deliver a gallery talk and announce the award winners at 5:30 PM during the October 12 reception.