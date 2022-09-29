TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IT Equipment Support Student Assistant Needed
Hospitality Services is currently looking for an IT Equipment Support Student Assistant.

Requirements:
  • Must have a valid United States driver's license for a minimum of two years to drive departmental vehicles
  • Must be able to work between 8am-1pm Monday-Friday
  • Preference towards IT experience or majors

Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.25/hour with a raise to $11.50 after trainings are completed.
Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360
Posted:
9/29/2022

Originator:
Dee Nguyen

Email:
dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


