The Follett Bookstore and TTU Libraries Open Educational Resources (OER) Adoption Initiative is funded by the TTU Follett Bookstore and supported by TTU Libraries. This initiative is intended to help increase OER adoption efforts in core curriculum classes at Texas Tech University. Generally, awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis and priority will be given to faculty who have never received funding from the Follett and TTU Libraries Open Educational Resources Adoption Initiative in the past. Funds received will serve as a one-time payment stipend to recognize the time and effort needed to select and adopt existing OER in a course.

Funding is limited to $750 per faculty member, per academic year. Awards will be taxed as a lump sum payment. Funds will only be granted to instructors of record who are interested in adopting pre-existing OER in their classrooms and they are not currently using OER or other freely accessible resources (such as open access or library-licensed materials). If faculty wish to create OER, they are encouraged to email the OER Librarian (libraries.oer@ttu.edu) to discuss other funding opportunities.

Applications for funds will be reviewed and awarded on a rolling basis.

Requirements and Restrictions

The person requesting OER adoption funds must:

Be a current Texas Tech faculty member, full-time instructor, or research professor teaching a core curriculum class

Be a faculty member who is authorized to adopt course materials

Be currently requiring students to purchase a textbook, access code, packet, etc., regardless of cost

Applicants must not have been recipients of the TTU Libraries Open Educational Resources Adoption Incentive Grant in the same fiscal year. The OER listed in the application should be an academic course that will be offered in the coming academic year in which the applicant is applying. For example, if the applicant is applying for funding in Fall 2022, the OER selected must be used in a course during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Apply Here