Description : MAPS Volunteer opportunity at RMHC to earn 1 point. Assigned duties will be given upon arrival.





Date and Time : Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CDT





Location : Ronald McDonald House (RMHC)





RSVP form : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeH_Nl34SKutelccXu4lEic9WfbeJYxqHcB2fDrf9tykD-ZXw/viewform?usp=sf_link









This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.