Red Raider Volleyball- Texas Tech Night

Faculty and staff will receive $1 ticket to the Red Raider Volleyball vs. Kansas State match up, simply show your ID at the ticket office upon arrive at the United Supermarkets Arena to redeem 
Posted:
9/27/2022

Originator:
Brianna Lemaster

Email:
Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu

Department:
Athletic Director

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/28/2022

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena


