Learn how to use the QuickBooks Online program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business.
- An introduction to QuickBooks Online
- How to navigate QuickBooks Online
- Understanding the Chart of Accounts
- Products and Services
- Vendor and Expense/Purchase Transactions
- Customer and Sales Transactions
- Payroll
- And so much more
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM + Q&A
Location: Online via Zoom
REGISTER HERE: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcode6orT0vEt2GmrPzaxSpZIFPBhdgre96
If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.