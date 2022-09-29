TTU HomeTechAnnounce

QuickBooks Online Training

Learn how to use the QuickBooks Online program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business.

  • An introduction to QuickBooks Online
  • How to navigate QuickBooks Online
  • Understanding the Chart of Accounts
  • Products and Services
  • Vendor and Expense/Purchase Transactions
  • Customer and Sales Transactions
  • Payroll
  • And so much more

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM + Q&A
Location: Online via Zoom

REGISTER HERE: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcode6orT0vEt2GmrPzaxSpZIFPBhdgre96

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.
9/27/2022

Huey Lee

huey.lee@ttu.edu

Northwest Texas SBDC Region

