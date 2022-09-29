Learn how to use the QuickBooks Online program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business. An introduction to QuickBooks Online

How to navigate QuickBooks Online

Understanding the Chart of Accounts

Products and Services

Vendor and Expense/Purchase Transactions

Customer and Sales Transactions

Payroll

And so much more Date: Thursday, September 29, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM + Q&A

Location: Online via Zoom REGISTER HERE: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcode6orT0vEt2GmrPzaxSpZIFPBhdgre96 If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above. Posted:

9/27/2022



Originator:

Huey Lee



Email:

huey.lee@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2022



Location:

Zoom



